Wilson Advances to Final, Sprint Medley Relay Shines

AUSTIN, Texas – Houston’s De’Vion Wilson received his warmth of the 110-meter hurdles on Friday on the ninety fifth Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays and the dash medley relay ran the universities quickest time since a minimum of 2009 because the Cougars concluded the second one day of the distinguished meet.



Wilson certified for Saturday’s ultimate within the 110 hurdles ultimate by means of profitable the primary warmth of the day in 13.41 seconds. The Austin, Texas local posted the fourth-fastest time of prelims heading into the overall.



Senior Benjamin Okafor jumped a season-best 7.60 meters within the lengthy soar on his fourth soar of the meet. Okafor continues to lead the convention within the tournament after bettering by means of 0.18 meters from ultimate week’s mark on the Victor Lopez Classic.



In the ladies’s triple soar, Destiny Lawrence jumped 12.90 meters, completing 9th general in Section A of the development.



The males’s dash medley relay quartet of Aaron Bell , Shaun Maswanganyi , Trey Johnson and Lloyd Frilot received the primary warmth of Texas Relays in 3:18.61 – posting the college’s quickest time within the tournament since a minimum of 2009 (data incomplete prior to 2010). The 200-200-400-800-meter relay cadence run by means of Bell-Maswanganyi-Johnson-Frilot completed 5th general.



In the 100-meter sprint, Cecilia Tamayo-Garza ran a season-best and conference-leading mark of eleven.31 seconds.



Bell began the day with a season-best within the 100, posting a ten.43 2nd time with a three.0 m/s tailwind.



The Cougars will conclude the Texas Relays on Saturday from Mike A. Myers Stadium. The meet will also be streamed on ESPN+ or the Longhorn Network starting at 1:30 p.m.



