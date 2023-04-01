U.S. Army identifies 9 soldiers killed in Black Hawk helicopter collision

The U.S. Army on Friday recognized the 9 soldiers killed in a mid-air collision involving two Black Hawk helicopters close to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on Wednesday night.

The U.S. provider participants had been aboard two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters throughout a regimen coaching undertaking when the incident came about, the Army stated in a news unlock.

Five group participants had been aboard one helicopter and 4 had been in the opposite, Army officers stated throughout a news briefing at the collision. The twist of fate came about close to a residential box so no “residents were injured as a result of the crash,” they stated.

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division,” Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding normal of the one hundred and first Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, stated in a observation Friday. “The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come. Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers.”

Here’s what we all know in regards to the fallen soldiers from team of workers data launched by way of the U.S. Army:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida:

Florida local Jeffery Barnes enlisted in the Army in 2010. He educated in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and at Fort Eustis, Virginia. Barnes’ provider incorporated a deployment to Afghanistan.

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas:

Bolanos used to be born in the Philippines on December 20, 1991. In 2019, she enlisted in the Army. She educated at Fort Jackson and Fort Eustis. Bolanos spent 9 months in Germany.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri:

In 2010, Texas local Esparza enlisted in the Army. He educated at Fort Jackson and at Fort Gordon, Georgia. Esparza served a large number of in another country missions, together with two in another country excursions in Japan and Hawaii. He used to be deployed to Afghanistan and in addition served 10 months in Egypt.

Sgt. Isaac Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California:

Gayo used to be born in the Philippines and in 2019 he enlisted in the Army. He used to be residing in Los Angeles and educated at Fort Jackson and Fort Eustis. Gayo used to be therefore assigned to Camp Humphreys, Korea, the place he served in many capacities at the UH-60 group.

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina:

Born in Virginia, Gore enlisted in the Army from Morehead City, North Carolina. Gore educated at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He additionally served as a flight paramedic.

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

A Florida local, Healy enlisted in the Army from Cape Coral. Healy attended elementary coaching at Fort Jackson, then Army Ordnance School at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. Healy served as an aeromedical evacuation pilot. He deployed on two excursions to Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Alabama local Mitchell enlisted in the Army in 2014. Following elementary coaching at Fort Jackson, he used to be assigned to Vilseck, Germany as a healthcare specialist. Mitchell served on two global excursions in Romania and Germany as a flight paramedic.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Florida local Smith enlisted in the Army from Rolla, Missouri in 2012. After attending elementary coaching, Smith attended Advanced Individual Training at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Smith served as an trainer pilot and used to be deployed two times to Afghanistan. Smith additionally served for 9 months in Germany in 2020.

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey:

A New Jersey local, Solinas enlisted in the Army in 2018. He educated at each Fort Sill and Fort Sam Houston. Solinas served as a fight medic in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

— Marc Schwartz contributed reporting.

