Man arrested in road rage shooting on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County: FHP

A Florida man was arrested after he shot at a pickup truck during an alleged road rage incident on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Zion Zaire-Vincent Waller, 22, of Leesburg, was arrested by troopers on several charges including three counts of attempted murder and reckless driving.

According to an FHP incident report, a trooper pulled over Waller on the Florida Turnpike after witnessing him improperly changing lanes, following vehicles too closely and pulling away from traffic at high rates of speed over 100 mph, and immediately placed him under arrest.

During the traffic stop, a white pickup truck – with two adults and a 5-year-old child inside – pulled up alongside the trooper’s patrol car. Its driver told the trooper that Waller shot at his vehicle. FHP said a bullet hole could be seen on the driver’s side of his truck, the FHP report stated.

Zion Zaire-Vincent Waller (Photo via Osceola County Jail)

When the trooper asked Waller about the shooting, Waller said he was involved in a road rage incident with the pickup driver several miles south of the traffic stop location. Waller said the pickup truck was driving erratically around his vehicle, and at one point, the driver pointed what appeared to be a weapon at him.

Fearing for his life, Waller said he shot one round at the truck and sped up trying to stay away, the report stated. A loaded handgun and a rifle were found in the front side floorboard of Waller’s vehicle.

Troopers searched the pickup truck and did not find any weapons.

No one was hurt in the shooting, FHP said.