Alleged Pentagon leaker’s intelligence unit “not currently doing its mission”

The intelligence unit of the Massachusetts Air National Guard the place alleged leaker Jack Teixeira labored “is not currently doing its mission,” in keeping with a Pentagon authentic.

One of the Air Force’s actual time intelligence facilities, which takes in are living feeds from surveillance plane all over the world, has been taken offline. Similar intelligence devices positioned across the U.S. must soak up the slack.

The pause on the 102nd Intelligence Wing comes because the Air Force is directing further evaluations into how Teixeira used to be ready to allegedly leak probably loads of pages containing labeled information in regards to the army functions of each Russia and Ukraine, in addition to army secrets and techniques about different nations.

The Air Force introduced 3 efforts Tuesday — an inspector basic evaluation into Teixiera’s unit and any components related to the leak to look what went incorrect, a evaluation of Air Force insurance policies and a stand down around the power for the following 30 days to check safety practices.

“There is a full-court press going on about this. We’re all disturbed about it, and we’re working very, very hard to get to the bottom of it and take corrective actions,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall advised Congress on Tuesday.

Kendall and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown seemed sooner than the Senate Appropriations Committee to testify in regards to the price range however fielded a number of questions at the leak.

Brown advised Congress there are protections in position to give protection to labeled information, however “obviously, in this case, this process fell apart.”

“We have an ongoing investigation, and we have a process of looking at accountability, not only from the criminal standpoint for the individual, but also as we look at the organization itself,” Brown mentioned.

Across the Defense Department, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed the underneath secretary of protection for intelligence and safety to habits a evaluation of intelligence get entry to, duty and keep watch over procedures to forestall this type of incident from going down once more.

