Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith, who used to be touched by way of tragedy whilst he performed for the Cleveland Browns, has died

CLEVELAND — Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith, who used to be touched by way of tragedy whilst he performed for the Cleveland Browns, has died. He used to be 31.

Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the Browns showed his passing on Tuesday. The reason behind loss of life used to be no longer in an instant recognized.

“Rest in Peace Chris,” Rosenhaus wrote on Twitter. “Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you.”

Smith performed for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season. He in the past spent 8 seasons within the NFL with Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Las Vegas and Houston.

While Smith used to be with the Browns in 2019, his female friend, Petara Cordero, used to be killed when she used to be hit by way of a automobile after she exited the automobile he used to be using. Cordero used to be status at the highway’s shoulder when the automobile pushed by way of a 47-year-old lady smashed into the passenger facet of Smith’s automobile.

“Chris was one of the kindest players and people that I’ve ever met,” Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett stated. “He used to be keen to provide the blouse off his again for you. It’s laborious simply understanding other folks like that may move at any time.”

Smith and Cordero had a daughter shortly before Cordero’s death.

After playing at Arkansas, Smith was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round in 2014. He finished with 11 career sacks in 72 games.

