Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Joseph Newman on a warrant from Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) on Saturday. He is charged with more than one counts of tried murder and arson in connection to the March 4th fireplace that destroyed 4 townhomes in Holiday.

PSO says Newman set a van on fireplace on Boardwalk boulevard in Holiday on March 4th, and that fireplace unfold to several homes and cars.

Newman was once charged with seven counts of first-degree homicide premeditated, six counts of first-degree arson, and 6 counts of 2d-degree arson. He is being hung on a $1,150,000 bond

No one was once injured within the fireplace.