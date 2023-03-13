Wednesday, March 15, 2023
type here...
Florida

Man arrested for Pasco County fire, that destroyed several homes

By accuratenewsinfo
0
2
Man arrested for Pasco County fire, that destroyed several homes


Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Joseph Newman on a warrant from Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) on Saturday. He is charged with more than one counts of tried murder and arson in connection to the March 4th fireplace that destroyed 4 townhomes in Holiday.

PSO says Newman set a van on fireplace on Boardwalk boulevard in Holiday on March 4th, and that fireplace unfold to several homes and cars.

- Advertisement -

Related Story:

Newman was once charged with seven counts of first-degree homicide premeditated, six counts of first-degree arson, and 6 counts of 2d-degree arson. He is being hung on a $1,150,000 bond

No one was once injured within the fireplace.

- Advertisement -



Source link

Previous article
RRR song Naatu Naatu creates history wins the Best Original Song; MM Keeravani expresses joy through a song in acceptance speech
Next article
2023 Oscars recap: Biggest wins, all the star-studded performances and more

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks