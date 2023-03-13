RRR song Naatu Naatu creates history wins the Best Original Song; MM Keeravani expresses joy through a song in acceptance speech

RRR has created history certainly. It has received the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu starring Ram Charan Jr NTR. SS Rajamouli has made India proud how! MM Keeravani Chandrabose accredited the Best Original Song trophy. The Oscars’s coming house this time it is all due to the maximum celebrated movie from IndiaRRR. The ninety fifth Academy Awards are being held at the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Naatu Naatu beat the likes of ApplauseHold My HandLift Me Up This Is A Life.

MM Keeravani Chandrabose raise Best Original song Oscars trophy for Naatu Naatu from RRR

Naatu Naatu has received the Oscars for the Best Original Song it was once introduced by way of Kate Hudson Janelle Monae. MM Keeravani took to the degree introduced due to everybody in the type of a song. It was once such a hearty second for the enthusiasts. Even Deepika Padukone gave the impression crushed as they each picked up the Best Original Song trophy. Chandrabosethe lyricist of Naatu Naatu mentioned Namaste as he MM Keeravani left the degree after giving their thank you.

The #Oscar for Best Original Song is going to “Naatu Naatu.” https://t.co/wgCluOYWZT pic.twitter.com/EqpKOH8Iyh — Variety (@Variety) March 132023

Naatu Naatu Live Performance will get a status ovation

- Advertisement -

RRR song Naatu Naatu was once carried out are living by way of Rahul Sipligunj Kaala Bhairava. The degree had superb power the vibe was once nice as smartly. Deepika Padukone offered everybody to Naatu Naatu in a very heartfelt speech. Hollywood News Entertainment News are going gaga over RRR song Naatu Naatu’s win at the Oscars. Naatu Naatu beat the likes of RihannaLady GagaDiane WarrenRyan LottDavid Dyrne Mitski.

Priyanka Chopra who has been staring at the 95th Academy Awards from the comforts of her house has been rooting for Naatu Naatu. The actress gave a shout-out by way of sharing a snippet of the Naatu Naatu are living efficiency on her tales. Congratulationsto the whole staff of RRR for the large win. It is certainly one among the ancient moments.

- Advertisement -



*************].





