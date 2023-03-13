2023 Oscars recap: Biggest wins, all the star-studded performances and more

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” gained the Academy Award for very best image.

“This award is ours,” manufacturer Jonathan Wang stated on behalf of the filmmakers of the film. “A24 – thank you so much. You saw our weirdness and supported us for a year. That’s incredible.”

Daniel Kwan took the mic after and thanked everybody in the room.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve said enough tonight,” Kwan added. “Thank you so much to everyone here. You have all inspired me. One of the things I realized growing up is that one of the best things we can do for each other is shelter each other from the chaos of this crazy world. Thank you to the storytellers here who did that for me.”

Other nominees in the class integrated “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”