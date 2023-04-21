Louisville turns to faith, mourns victims of mass shooting





Processing the Trauma of another Mass Shooting in Louisville

Following a mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville which killed five and injured eight, many in the community have turned to faith for solace. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where one of the victims, Joshua Barrick, was an active member, hosted impromptu services where fellow congregants hugged one another and mourned their loss. Trauma expert Terry Lyles spoke to LiveNOW from FOX host Zach Horner about how to process such traumatic events, while Davull remembered Barrick as a charismatic, big-hearted family man who was well known in the community. Four others were also killed in the attack: Tommy Elliott, a well-known senior vice president at the bank, Jim Tutt Jr, a commercial real estate market executive, Juliana Farmer, a loan analyst at the bank, and Deana Eckert, an executive administrative officer. Police say that the gunman purchased his weapon legally just a week before the attack.



