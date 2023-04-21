Father of Lamar HS shooting suspect federally charged

In reference to the shooting that passed off ultimate month at Lamar High School in Arlington, the daddy of the suspected pupil, John Edward Porter, has been arrested on federal fees. According to court docket paperwork, Porter used to be charged on March twenty third for prison ownership of a firearm, a fee associated with his two prior prison convictions in Louisiana.

Porter used to be convicted of first-degree theft and sexual battery in 1996 and served 3 years in jail. A seek warrant for Porter’s condominium used to be received through the Arlington police at the day of the shooting, March twentieth, which ended in the invention of a revolver, Glock, and a rifle in his bed room. A shotgun used to be later discovered close to the shooting, and it used to be came upon {that a} relative of Porter had bought the weapon. Porter showed possession of a handgun present in his condominium when wondered through police.

Additional investigations published that Porter tried to buy firearms from an authorized broker in 2014 and 2020, however used to be denied because of his prior prison convictions. It used to be made up our minds that the guns present in Porter's bed room had been made outdoor the state of Texas and needed to be moved into the state, in step with an ATF professional. Exhibits submitted into court docket illustrate images of the more than a few weapons and ammunition discovered inside Porter's condominium.