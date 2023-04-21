Toddler shot, left at fire station in critical condition: Police

Police mentioned they replied to a 911 name the place a girl was once heard screaming.

A baby has been hospitalized after police discovered them in critical situation from a gunshot wound in a Washington state firehouse Friday morning, in line with investigators.

Officers in Tukwila, Washington, replied to a number of 911 calls from the Allentown group in which a feminine may well be heard screaming at the telephone, investigators mentioned.

In this display snatch from a video, a fire truck is proven at the Tukwila fire station in Tukwila, Wash., on April 21, 2023. KOMO

Officers went to the neighborhood of a fire station and noticed a car flee and a child, who was once wounded by means of a gunshot, left at the back of, in line with the police. The unidentified kid was once in critical situation and rushed to a medical institution, police mentioned.



“The status of the victim is unknown at this time,” the police said in a statement Friday afternoon.