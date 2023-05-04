Long Story Short: Choosing Childbirth Act Flounders Again

Paul Monies, who covers the Legislature for Oklahoma Watch, discusses his latest story about ongoing frustrations shared by many state lawmakers over funds to help private, religious-affiliated crisis pregnancy centers.
Also in this episode:
- State senators and Gov. Kevin Stitt have been feuding over the details of a proposed education package. Keaton Ross, who writes the Democracy Watch for Oklahoma Watch, shares the latest on what’s going on at the Capitol.
- Ari Fife covers race and equity. Her latest story digs into the impacts of the end of another emergency relief program for families. She shares how non-profits are responding and how county leaders are considering addressing food insecurity.
- Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.
post credit to Source link