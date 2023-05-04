Worker unaccounted for following chemical explosion in Newburyport, Massachusetts

Four employees had been discovered, however one stays unaccounted for following a chemical explosion at an business park in Newburyport, Massachusetts, early Thursday.

Authorities first gained reviews of the explosion at 12:45 a.m., in step with a press unlock from the Newburyport Fire Department.

The 4 employees who had been within the construction had been taken to the sanatorium, handled and later launched, the hearth division stated. Authorities are proceeding their seek for the 5th employee.

An “industrial-sized vat” that used to be prior to now within the construction moved roughly 30 toes on account of the explosion and used to be discovered in a car park subsequent to the construction, the hearth division stated.

The construction sustained main structural injury on account of the chemical explosion, and there’s no risk to the general public presently, in step with the hearth division.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.