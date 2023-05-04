Since his ouster, embarrassing reports on Carlson pile up – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On April 24, Fox News fired Tucker Carlson from his function as a celeb host for undisclosed causes. After his departure, there were more than a few tales rising about his non-public messages and statements made whilst on the community. The newest of those used to be reported in The New York Times on Wednesday, and printed a textual content message Carlson had despatched all through a defamation case towards the community. The message in query commented on a bunch of Trump supporters beating a protester and mentioned that it used to be “not how white men fight.” Although this remark is in keeping with Carlson’s earlier perspectives in regards to the “replacement” of white folks by way of the ones of colour, its timing intended that some contributors of Fox’s board realized of it all through the defamation case filed by way of Dominion Voting Systems. This discovery contributed to a sequence of occasions that ended in Carlson’s firing. Shortly after this, watchdog Media Matters for America launched a sequence of “hot mic” moments of Carlson on Fox’s units.

In one video, Carlson is heard offscreen talking negatively about Fox’s streaming carrier, Fox Nation. In every other, he engages in sexual banter with Piers Morgan earlier than an interview, regarding an individual’s female friend as “kind of yummy.” Carlson’s “post-menopausal fans” and their feedback on his look could also be discussed. The chairman and president of Media Matters, Angelo Carusone, evaded commenting on how the fabric used to be got, however prompt that its unlock used to be to exhibit Tucker’s legal responsibility. Fox refused to remark on how the fabric on Carlson surfaced, and each Carlson and his legal professional didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Some of Carlson’s texts had been publicly launched as a part of the lawsuit, however the only quoted by way of The Times stays redacted by way of the court docket, and plenty of different shows stay secure. The Times reported that Carlson despatched the textual content quoted to a manufacturer after supporters of former President Trump attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He referenced a video he had observed a couple of weeks previously of Trump supporters beating an “antifa kid.” Carlson wrote about his conflicting feelings on staring at the struggle, pointing out that it used to be “three against one, at least.” He went on to mention, “Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight.” Carlson stated that a part of him used to be cheering for the attackers, however he reminded himself that “somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed.” Before his dismissal, Carlson used to be Fox’s top-rated host. He drew controversy for supporting theories about immigrants being admitted to america to exchange folks born there, which critics have criticized as being aligned with white supremacy. However, Carlson has denied this accusation.

A regulation company for The Times, The AP, and National Public Radio wrote this week to Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, soliciting for redacted paperwork from the Dominion case be opened to the general public. Although Fox agreed final month to pay Dominion nearly $800 million to settle the case, the news organizations imagine there may be nonetheless a compelling passion in freeing the information.

In a separate topic, Judge Davis indicated a loss of passion in analyzing an investigation related to the Fox case now that it’s over.

