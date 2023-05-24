Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at 83

Rolling Stone as soon as named her “one of the greatest singers of all time.”

Legendary singer Tina Turner, identified for her sultry voice and a string of platinum hits, has died at age 83.

The news was once showed on Turner’s respectable Facebook web page.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the commentary stated on Facebook. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

American singer Tina Turner Europa Press (*83*)/Europa Press by means of Getty Images, FILE

Turner was one in all her generation’s maximum enduring feminine artists, with wreck hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and remarkable film appearances.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, in Tennessee, Turner started acting at a tender age. As an adolescent, she immersed herself within the native rhythm and blues scene.

In 1956, she met Ike Turner from the band, Kings of Rhythm, and was a part of their act below the level identify, Tina Turner.

Alongside her ex-husband, she launched hits similar to “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary” as a part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.