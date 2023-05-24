Florida man charged for conducting six armed robberies over span of one week: DOJ

A Tallahassee man was indicted by a federal jury after he reportedly robbed six stores over a week span, the Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office said.

A federal jury handed down a 13-count indictment charging 21-year-old Keshawn Jarmarlin Robinson with six counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, six counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Robinson allegedly robbed a <Subway> restaurant on Nov 15, 2022. On Nov. 19, he robbed a <Tobacco Outlet>, and the next day he robbed a <Dollar General Store>. On Nov. 22, Robinson robbed an <Advanced Auto Parts> store, a <Firehouse Subs> restaurant, and the <Lemon Pepper> restaurant, the DOJ said.

Robinson is accused of using a gun for all six robberies. He is also a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

If convicted, Robinson faces 20 years in prison for each Hobbs Act robbery, a mandatory consecutive term of not less than 7 years in prison up to life for each count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and up to 15 years imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

