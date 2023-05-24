Two dozen Georgia judicial circuits receive $15.3 million in grants | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A judicial committee has awarded grants totaling greater than $15.3 million to 24 Georgia judicial circuits.

The newest tranche is the second one and ultimate award cycle of American Rescue Act Plan investment for the 2023 calendar yr. The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on ARPA Funding introduced the awards.

Most of the grants will move towards court docket audio-visual apparatus upgrades.

“The delays in start-up we saw during the first year of the program seem to have subsided although hiring challenges continue to exist in various circuits across the state,” Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs, chair of the Judicial Council and the ARPA Committee, stated in an announcement.

“Despite the challenges, I’m very proud of the work our judges and court personnel are making throughout the state in successfully implementing their grant-funded case backlog plans,” Boggs added. “We look forward to the support and efficiencies the audio-visual equipment modernization will provide to move cases faster and without technical delays and am pleased to see the thoughtful and planned responses to this opportunity.”

In October 2021, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, introduced as much as $110 million in ARPA finances to deal with backlogs of court docket instances, particularly the ones involving violent felonies.

Of the 2 dozen circuits receiving grants, two are first-time candidates and 22 implemented for extra finances for an current award. With the newest tranche, 45 of Georgia’s 50 judicial circuits have won grants for the reason that program started.

In November, judicial officers awarded $39.4 million to 37 judicial circuits. In 2022, greater than $44.1 million in grants have been awarded to 42 of the state’s 50 judicial circuits.