Legal analyst: ComEd 4 convictions could spell trouble for Madigan | Illinois

(The Center Square) –

After a federal jury found four former ComEd executives and lobbyists guilty of all charges related to influencing longtime former House Speaker Michael Madigan, a legal analyst says the trial’s outcome doesn’t bode well for Madigan.

The four now convicted defendants were accused of being involved in a nearly decade-long bribery scheme involving the utility in which money and jobs were funneled to Madigan associates in exchange for favorable treatment in the state legislature.

Those convicted are former lawmaker and lobbyist Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, lobbyist John Hooker and contract lobbyist Jay Doherty.

Madigan is facies trial next year on 23 corruption-related charges.

Saint Xavier Professor Dave Parker says this week’s verdict does not bode well for Madigan, whose trial is set for next spring.

“He’s got some problems, maybe,” Parker said. “I think the jury said that there was some really convincing and robust evidence.”

Parker noted that while Madigan was not on a defendant in the ComEd Four trial, he was a focal point throughout.

“His name came up throughout the trial, so I don’t know how they are going to position themselves or whether or not they are they are going to say if they can get a fair trial or not with all this publicity going on,” Parker told The Center Square. “This is so connected to his trial. It’s going to give his defense team time to prepare better. They’ve seen arguments that worked and certainly the ones that didn’t.”

Illinois has seen a number of political scandals over the past several decades. Parker said this is just another example of what’s wrong in Illinois government.

“In my opinion, the crux in Illinois politics and the pay-to-play behavior is bribery and corruption, falsifying records, it is really just business as usual,” Parker said.

Madigan is set to go on trial next spring.