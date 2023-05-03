Georgia governor signs six workplace bills | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a sequence of bills he mentioned will “help us further connect Georgians with lifelong opportunity and build that workforce of tomorrow.”

Among the bills Kemp, a Republican, signed is Senate Bill 3, the “Reducing Barriers to State Employment Act of 2023.” The measure gets rid of a faculty stage requirement for some state executive jobs.

“These bills are really a continuation of our commitment to quality education, and that’s been a priority of mine since day one,” Kemp mentioned all over a bill-signing rite. “It’s been a priority of a lot of people in this room, and it’s been the priority of our state for decades. We are continuing that legacy.

“…Every any such bills gained overwhelming bipartisan make stronger on the best way to my table,” the governor added. “That’s as a result of, in Georgia, we don’t play politics with alternatives the way in which that some do in Washington, DC. We merely have rolled up our sleeves and stored running to carry much more jobs and funding to each and every group in our state.”

House Bill 163 establishes a service loan repayment program for medical examiners, enabling them to receive up to $120,000 per person for serving five years, while SB 246 creates a loan repayment program for nursing instructors, which proponents say will help increase the number of nurses in the state. HB 155 facilitates occupational licenses for people moving to Georgia, which proponents say will eliminate obstacles for new residents who want to pursue their professions.

SB 86 creates a three-year pilot program to allow eligible dual enrollment students to access HOPE Grant funds for “high-demand occupation initiative fields” for eligible lessons. HB 607 updates the Zell Miller Scholarship’s ACT rating necessities to offer “parity” with the SAT eligibility score.

“The just right news is we’ve were given a large number of alternatives coming to the state of Georgia,” Lt. Governor Burt Jones said during a bill signing ceremony. “We’ve were given a large number of new companies, we’ve were given a large number of present companies short of to develop. The unhealthy news is we’ve were given to have other people.”