Colorado unemployment recipients warned about fraudulent attempts to get benefits | Colorado

(The Center Square) – The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment posted a caution on its major website online on Tuesday caution of an build up in fraudulent attempts to get unemployment price range.

The similar caution was once first posted on April 20 at the division’s website online for reporting unemployment fraud.

- Advertisement -

“CDLE is experiencing an uptick in fraudulent attempts to gain access to Unemployment Insurance benefits,” the alert states. “Fraudsters are attempting to hijack existing claims and file new fraudulent claims for people not already in the system.”

The Center Square may now not achieve CDLE through phone on Wednesday.

In an electronic mail to The Center Square, Lawrence Pacheco, leader communications officer for the Colorado legal professional normal, stated the place of job could not verify or touch upon any explicit investigations. He pointed to the introduction of the Unemployment Insurance Fraud Task Force in 2021 to examine and prosecute id robbery and for the use of that information to dedicate fraud in opposition to the state’s unemployment insurance coverage machine. The activity drive referred 17 criminal cases for prosecution price an estimated $300,000 in unemployment fraud.

- Advertisement -

In January, a Colorado lady pleaded guilty to cybercrime robbery for fraudulently acquiring $35,761 in benefits from the unemployment insurance coverage program. In March, a grand jury returned a 13-count indictment in opposition to 5 members of the family from northern Colorado for unemployment insurance coverage fraud throughout the pandemic.

CDLE advises the ones receiving electronic mail requests to forget about the e-mail and reset passwords to accounts used for submitting unemployment get advantages claims.

If the ones receiving the fraudulent electronic mail request don’t seem to be lately eligible to declare unemployment benefits, the dept is looking them to fill out a fraud reporting form on its website online. If an employer notifies an worker of somebody submitting an unemployment declare on their behalf, the employers are requested to entire a fraud shape at the division’s website online.

- Advertisement -

If a claimant notices any account information has been altered, they will have to proper their information and reset their password. If claimants hit upon an unemployment benefits fee was once despatched to an account instead of their very own, they will have to fill out a fraud shape. Any claimants who’re not able to log into their account will have to additionally fill out a fraud document.

The division stated if a fraud document is filed, claimants and different is also briefly locked out in their accounts whilst the subject is investigated.