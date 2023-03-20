LeBron James injury update: Lakers expect star forward to return this season, says coach Darvin Ham

LeBron James is operating out of time to return to the courtroom. As of Sunday, the tip of the common season is simplest 3 weeks away, and but it is not transparent when the injured Los Angeles Lakers star shall be ready to rejoin the crew. Fortunately, coach Darvin Ham introduced a favorable replace on his standing forward of Sunday’s recreation towards the Orlando Magic: whilst he would not specify an actual timeline, Ham did confirm that the Lakers “anticipate him coming back at some point.”

James suffered a foot injury on Feb. 26 towards the Dallas Mavericks. He stayed at the ground to assist the Lakers conquer a 27-point deficit to defeat the Mavericks, however he has no longer performed for them since. While the precise nature of the injury is unclear, The Athletic’s Shams Charania lately reported that the Lakers are getting ready for a long absence.

All issues regarded as, the Lakers have performed fairly smartly with out James. Since the business closing date, they’re now 6-6 with their famous person sidelined. That is not very best, particularly as they’re recently seeded No. 11 within the Western Conference, however taking into consideration how poorly a few of his different groups have fared with out him up to now, a .500 file is a ways from disastrous.

The Lakers have a susceptible ultimate time table and are in a different way wholesome. Assuming they are able to keep afloat with out James, if he’s again in time for the play-in around, the Lakers shall be some of the most deadly groups on the backside of the bracket.

Of path, we do not know what state James shall be in when he does in the end return. A equivalent scenario performed out in 2021, when James returned from a top ankle sprain proper prior to the playoffs and struggled in a first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers want James as shut to 100% as imaginable in the event that they plan to make any noise within the postseason. Right now, it simply is not transparent whether or not or no longer that can ever be the case once more this season.