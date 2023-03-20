New York Community Bancorp unit to buy Signature Bank assets, FDIC says

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) – A subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.N) has entered into an settlement with U.S. regulators to buy deposits and loans from New York-based Signature Bank (SBNY.O), which used to be closed every week in the past.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) mentioned the deal would see the subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, think considerably all of Signature Bank’s deposits, a few of its mortgage portfolios and all 40 of its former branches. Roughly $60 billion of Signature Bank’s loans and $4 billion of its deposits would stay with it in receivership, the company mentioned.

The Sunday announcement addresses considered one of two failed banks the FDIC is protecting underneath receivership.

The commentary didn’t refer to the opposite, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) , a far higher financial institution that regulators took over two days ahead of Signature.

Signature had $110.36 billion in property, while SVB had $209 billion.

Reuters reported previous on Sunday that the FDIC would relaunch its public sale for SVB’s property after failing to draw in consumers for the entire financial institution.

Under the association for Signature Bank property, Flagstar will buy $12.9 billion of loans at a cut price of $2.7 billion.

The FDIC estimated the deal would price its Deposit Insurance Fund roughly $2.5 billion. The company prior to now reported that the fund had held $128.2 billion on the finish of 2022.

Reporting by means of Pete Schroeder; Editing by means of Christopher Cushing and Bradley Perrett

