Baylor Bears upset in March Madness 2nd round







Baylor is upset in the Round of 32 for the second-straight season.

DENVER — For the second one yr in a row, the Baylor Bears were upset in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. - Advertisement - No. 3-seed Baylor misplaced to No. 6-seed Creighton, 85-76, inside of Ball Arena in Denver in an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament 2nd round sport in the South Region. The Bears trailed by way of 10 on the part, regardless of capturing 37 p.c from the sphere and simply 14.3 p.c from 3-point vary. LJ Cryer used to be electrical, offensively, for the Bears, scoring 30 issues on 13-of-22 capturing. He made his first seven pictures at the night. - Advertisement - Ryan Nembhard scored 30 for the Bluejays, main them to the win. The Bears pressured 12 turnovers with Adam Flagler (15) and Jalen Bridges (12) additionally scoring in double-figures. But Trey Alexander (17) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) did the similar along Nembhard for Creighton. Arthur Kaluma scored past due for the Jays to succeed in double-digit scoring (11). - Advertisement - Baylor minimize the Creighton lead, which ballooned to just about 20, to only 9 in a while after the general media timeout however failed to chop into the lead additional in the following seven possessions, going: Stop, leave out, prevent, offensive foul, prevent, turnover, foul. The Bears end the 2022-23 season 23-11. Creighton improves to 23-12 and advances to its moment Sweet 16 in 3 seasons.





