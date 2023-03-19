Stephanie Reddick, the spouse of Lance Reddick, posted a tribute to her late husband on Instagram thanking the late actor’s many lovers — particularly those that knew him because the voice of Commander Zavala in the preferred “Destiny” online game sequence.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” Stephanie Reddick wrote on her late husband’s Instagram account. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.

“And to the 1000’s of Destiny avid gamers who performed in particular tribute to Lance, thanks,” she added, referencing Lance Reddick’s voice role. “Lance liked you up to he liked the sport.”

Lance Reddick, best possible identified for his roles within the HBO police drama “The Wire” and the “John Wick” motion motion pictures, died Friday of herbal reasons, his consultant Mia Hansen showed to CBS News. He was 60.

Stephanie Reddick requested her late husband’s fans to donate MOMCares, a charity that makes a speciality of supporting high-risk and NICU moms within the actor’s homeland of Baltimore.

The group “serves under-supported mothers with NICU experiences in Baltimore City by providing prenatal and postpartum doula care including transportation, advocacy, self-care opportunities, and nutritious meals to mothers and their families,” in accordance to its web site.

