Men’s Golf Hosts All-American Intercollegiate Starting Monday

HUMBLE, Texas – The University of Houston Men’s Golf program performs host to 2 occasions on the All-American Intercollegiate, starting Monday morning at Golf Club of Houston.



The Cougars welcome an elite 21-team box to compete on the All-American Intercollegiate at the Tournament Course, starting at 8 a.m., Monday. The college additionally will host the All-American Individual, starting at 8 a.m., Monday, at the member path.

Admission is loose to all, and everyone seems to be invited to wait each tournaments.







Houston enters this week’s match following a tenth-place end on the Cabo Collegiate at Twin Dolphin Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on March 5-7. Junior Santiago De La Fuente opened that match with a 70 and tied for 13th at even-par 213.







It was once the 5th immediately match by which De La Fuente led the Cougars and marked his 6th immediately Top-13 end in as many tournaments. The Guadalajara, Mexico, local leads Houston with a 70.55 scoring moderate and 16 rounds of par or higher, together with 8 within the 60s.







Wochner stands 2nd at the workforce with a 72.65 scoring moderate and is tied with senior Austyn Reily and sophomore Wolfgang Glawe for the workforce lead with 10 rounds of par or higher.







LIVE SCORING



Fans can practice reside scoring on the All-American Intercollegiate by means of visiting Golfstat.com and following the precise hyperlinks or by clicking here.







Fans can practice reside scoring on the Individuals match by means of visiting Golfstat.com and following the precise hyperlinks or by clicking here.

ABOUT the COUGARS



Under the management of Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke , the Cougars shall be represented by means of Fuente, Reily, Glawe, Wochner and tremendous senior Braxton Watkins .







Super senior Campbell Gibson , redshirt freshman Ruben Lindsay and sophomore Drew Murdock will compete as folks on the All-American Intercollegiate.







Senior Nick Sutton , sophomore Jacob Borow and redshirt freshman Bryant Hiskey II will tee off as folks on the All-American Individual, starting at 8 a.m., Monday.







­TEAM FIELD



The Cougars will compete in a 21-team box towards #14 Tennessee, #17 Kansas State, #29 Mississippi, #36 Louisville, #47 LSU, Abilene Christian, Arkansas State, Charleston Southern, Georgia State, Lamar, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, Sam Houston, Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, UT Rio Grande Valley and UTSA.







­PAIRINGS



For Monday’s First Round on the All-American Intercollegiate, Houston will compete in teams with student-athletes from Mississippi, Tennessee and Kansas State.







Reily will get started the day for the Coogs within the first workforce off No. 1 with De La Fuente (2nd workforce off No. 1), Wochner (first workforce off No. 2), Glawe (2nd workforce off No. 2) and Watkins (No. 3) following.







Murdock will start within the first workforce off No. 15 with Gibson and Lindsay in the second one workforce off that hollow.







In the All-American Individual, Sutton starts at 8 a.m., off No. 1 with Borow (No. 2) and Hiskey (No. 3) following.







Fans can to find entire All-American Intercollegiate pairings by clicking here.







Fans can to find entire All-American Intercollegiate Individual pairings by clicking here.







UP NEXT



Following the All-American Intercollegiate Houston performs host in its 2nd immediately match when it welcomes an elite box to the Valspar Collegiate Invitational at Floridian National Golf Club on March 27-28.







From there, Houston will ship folks to the Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational, set for March 27-28 at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club.







The Cougars compete as a workforce for the remaining time within the common season after they tee off on the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on April 10-11.







