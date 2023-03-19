Monday, March 20, 2023
A doctor offered to ‘fix’ my face. At 17, it broke my self-esteem.

It’s no secret that society pushes attractiveness requirements on youngsters and youths once they’re in a position to eat content material. I’ve come to be expecting it in puts like social media, Hollywood and the trend business. These days, I do my highest to mitigate its results with body-positive affirmations and discovering extra inclusive areas. But at 17, when a brand new doctor casually discussed that he may “fix” my face, there have been no affirmations robust sufficient to rebuild my self-confidence. What had long past mistaken? Did this doctor be offering an independent clinical statement? Or was once he preying on a teenager’s inner most insecurities for monetary acquire?



