Kylian Mbappe hails Evan Ferguson ahead of Ireland

Kylian Mbappe has praised younger Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson ahead of France’s Euro 2024 qualifier on the Aviva Stadium.
France cross into the competition as heavy favourites having just lately got here inside a penalty shootout of maintaining the FIFA World Cup in December, whilst Ireland didn’t qualify for the match in any respect.
Les Bleus kick-started their Euro 2024 qualification marketing campaign with a victory ultimate week, seeing off the Netherlands with relative ease. Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamecano and a brace from Kylian Mbappe secured the convincing 4-0 win.
That sport was once Mbappe’s first as France captain and, ahead of his 2nd, the PSG megastar was once requested about opposition striker Evan Ferguson.
The Irish teenager has burst onto the scene in fresh months, turning into a typical at Brighton within the Premier League and staining his first Ireland cap with a objective within the win over Latvia on Wednesday.
“He’s a good striker, an important striker for that team,” stated Mbappe ahead of the conflict. We’ve observed some clips about him, of route.
“But we hope tomorrow he’s going to do nothing and that means we are going to win and we’re going to do our job. But he is a good player.”
90min understands that Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Napoli, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are all maintaining a detailed eye on Ferguson’s growth this 12 months.
Bayern had been amongst a bunch of golf equipment who despatched scouts to wait the 18-year-old’s Ireland debut ultimate Wednesday.
The participant himself, regardless of the pastime from Europe’s best golf equipment, is in no rush to go away the Amex Stadium and is about to be introduced a brand new contract at Brighton.
