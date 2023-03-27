NEW YORK, NY, March 27, 2023 — Arnold & Porter introduced lately that James P. Bergin, who has held senior criminal positions on the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, together with as its former appearing co-general recommend and deputy overall recommend, has joined the company as a spouse within the Financial Services apply. Bergin might be resident within the New York place of work.

Richard M. Alexander, Chairman of Arnold & Porter, stated: “Jim’s experience as part of the New York Federal Reserve’s leadership team is an ideal fit for our Financial Services practice. He has significant bank regulatory experience and has worked on unique and complex issues, including many of the issues that are at the forefront of the disruption in the financial services industry today. His experience and expertise will allow us to continue to meet the growing needs of our US and foreign banking clients as they navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape.”

As former appearing co-general recommend and deputy overall recommend on the New York Fed, Bergin used to be answerable for the criminal group advising on issues in the case of the implementation of economic coverage, in addition to supervisory and regulatory issues associated with the oversight of economic establishments. During his 18-year profession on the New York Fed, he oversaw the financial institution’s packages serve as and served in different senior roles, together with as Chief of Staff to President William C. Dudley.

In becoming a member of the company, Bergin stated: “I am excited to join Arnold & Porter’s outstanding Financial Services practice. I look forward to collaborating with the team’s deep bench of attorneys to provide financial services and other clients with integrated advice on the difficult issues facing them today.”

Bergin earned his JD from Harvard Law School, the place he used to be a member of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau. He gained his BA from Rutgers College, Phi Beta Kappa, the place he used to be a Henry Rutgers Scholar.

Earlier in his profession, Bergin used to be a transactional legal professional at a global legislation company, the place he excited about power and infrastructure finance.

