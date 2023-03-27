IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals announce Prasidh Krishna’s replacement for the upcoming season

India pacer Prasidh Krishna performed an integral function in Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) good fortune right through the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), taking 19 wickets and completing as the second-highest wicket-taker for his facet in the back of Yuzvendra Chahal. However, Krishna has been dominated out for the upcoming IPL because of damage.

To fill the hole left via Krishna, RR have introduced in Sandeep Sharma as a like-to-like replacement for his base value of INR 50 lakh. Sandeep is considered one of the maximum senior bowlers in the match, with over 100 wickets and ten seasons of revel in in the IPL. He has prior to now performed for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and can now sign up for RR for the first time.

Sandeep’s spectacular performances right through his time with the Mohali-based franchise ended in him receiving India call-ups, the place he performed two T20Is and took one wicket. His very best efficiency got here in his ultimate season with Punjab, taking 17 wickets in 13 suits. Overall, he has taken 114 wickets in 104 IPL video games.

Despite being an integral a part of SRH, Sandeep’s appearances in the beginning XI took a blow after the 2020 season. He performed simply seven suits in 2021 and 5 in 2022. As a outcome, SRH didn’t retain him, and he went unsold at the 2023 IPL Auction. However, RR might be hoping that Sandeep can use his revel in to make a treasured contribution to the crew.

On the different hand, Krishna has been suffering with long-standing problems along with his again, which has restricted his appearances with the Indian crew over the previous yr. The Royals had showed in February this yr that he would omit the complete season of IPL owing to surgical operation. His absence will definitely be felt via the crew, however they’ll hope that Sandeep can step up and fill the void left via him.