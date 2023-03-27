Zelenskyy meets with UN atomic agency chief in Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.N. atomic power chief Rafael Mariano Grossi in southern Ukraine on Monday.

The two mentioned the precarious state of affairs on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has misplaced a number of of its energy transmission cables throughout the battle and on more than one events has needed to transfer to emergency diesel turbines.

Grossi, who’s director-general of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, plans to talk over with the plant, which is held by means of Russian forces, this week.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous tale follows beneath.

Two other folks have been killed and 29 wounded Monday when Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian town of Sloviansk, in the in part occupied japanese Donetsk area, native officers mentioned.

Video photos of the aftermath confirmed broken residential constructions, particles in the streets and automobiles on fireplace.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the assault as “terrorism.”

Russia has denied concentrated on residential spaces even if artillery and rocket moves have hit Ukrainian condominium constructions and civilian infrastructure day by day throughout the conflict.

The Sloviansk assault adopted a standard trend of long-range shelling followed by means of the Kremlin’s forces, particularly in contemporary months because the combating become deadlocked throughout the bitterly chilly wintry weather months.

In the japanese Donetsk area, some 10 towns and villages have been shelled by means of Russian forces over the former 24 hours, Ukraine’s presidential workplace reported Monday.

On Monday morning, Russian missiles hit town of Avdiivka, destructive residential constructions, a lodge and a courthouse, it mentioned.

Avdiivka Mayor Vitali Barabash mentioned software firms are being evacuated from the frontline town, because it “resembles more and more a landscape from post-apocalyptic movies.”

Attacks additionally intensified in the in part occupied southeastern Zaporizhzhia area, the place 14 settlements at the entrance line have been shelled, government mentioned.

In the in part occupied Kherson area, the Ukrainian-controlled a part of the province used to be shelled 20 occasions by means of the Russian artillery and aviation, wounding 4 other folks, the presidential workplace mentioned.

The mayor of the occupied town of Melitopol mentioned a number of explosions shook town Monday, destructive a development the place Russian safety forces had been quartered.

Mayor Ivan Fyodorov posted pictures of smoke billowing over the realm the place the Russian barracks are positioned.

The Russian-installed government mentioned “artillery shelling” of Melitopol in part destroyed a vocational college development, broken a number of different constructions and wounded 4 other folks.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with British actor Orlando Bloom, the pinnacle of Ukraine’s presidential workplace Andriy Yermak mentioned Monday.

Bloom, who may be a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, arrived in the Ukrainian capital over the weekend and visited its suburb of Irpin.

During his assembly with Zelenskyy, Bloom mentioned “he was struck by the courage and resilience of Ukrainians, who despite the war remain strong,” Yermak wrote.

Bloom “will support projects to provide humanitarian assistance and restore infrastructure, focused on ensuring the interests of Ukrainian children,” the professional mentioned.

