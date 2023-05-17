Kumar Rocker injury update: Rangers prospect, No. 3 pick in 2022 MLB draft, to undergo Tommy John surgery

The Texas Rangers have introduced that their pitching prospect, Kumar Rocker, will undergo Tommy John surgery later this week. Rocker was once drafted because the No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft and was once paid an advantage of $5.2 million by means of the Rangers. Previously, he was once drafted because the No. 10 pick in the 2021 draft by means of the New York Mets, however they walked away after detecting one thing mistaken together with his bodily.

Chris Young, the Rangers General Manager, advised journalists, together with the Dallas Morning News, that Rocker had an “acute” injury, this means that his elbow ligament tore on a particular pitch. The injury was once now not comparable to anything else that Texas had observed in Rocker’s earlier clinical assessments. His closing recreation was once on Thursday.

Rocker was once now not considered as certainly one of baseball’s most sensible 50 potentialities prior to the season by means of R.J. Anderson, who cited Rocker’s restricted arsenal and attainable command and sturdiness problems as causes for his exclusion. Despite this, Rocker excelled all over his school years, posting a 2.89 ERA with 321 strikeouts in 236 1/3 innings with the Commodores.

After failing to signal with the Mets closing yr, Rocker spent the spring of 2021 with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the unbiased Frontier League. In restricted motion, he was once spectacular, recording a 1.35 ERA with 32 strikeouts and simply 4 walks in 20 innings. The Rangers used this good fortune to justify choosing him because the 3rd general draft pick of 2022.

With Rocker set to undergo Tommy John surgery, he’s anticipated to require 14-18 months of rehab. It turns out most probably that the Rangers will take a wary way prior to introducing him to skilled baseball once more, which means his first complete season is not going to be till 2025 on the earliest when he’s going to be 25 years outdated. Prior to his injury, Rocker had a 3.86 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 7 walks in six begins and 28 innings throughout six Single-A video games all over the present season.