2023 NFL Draft first-round contract tracker: Bears, Saints latest teams to sign rookies; full list of signings





The 2023 NFL Draft has just lately concluded and teams have already began negotiations with the gamers they’ve decided on. While maximum gamers stay unsigned, 5 first-round selections have already signed their skilled soccer contracts. These negotiations range a great deal from the ones up to now, in particular when Sam Bradford signed a $78 million care for $50 million assured as the primary total pick out over a decade in the past. Now, due to a brand new CBA, first-round contracts are extra tied to the participant’s draft place, leaving much less room for negotiation. Nonetheless, it stays noteworthy when the 2 events succeed in an settlement for a fully-guaranteed deal for each and every first-rounder. Below is a tracker that lists every first-round pick out in conjunction with the phrases of their contract.

First-round contract tracker:

1. Bryce Young, Panthers

2. C.J. Stroud, Texans

3. Will Anderson Jr., Texans

4. Anthony Richardson, Colts

5. Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks

6. Paris Johnson Jr., Cardinals -4 years, $28 million ($17.4 million signing bonus)

7. Tyree Wilson, Raiders – 4 years, $25 million ($15.1 million signing bonus)

8. Bijan Robinson, Falcons – 4 years, $21.96 million ($12.97 million signing bonus)

9. Jalen Carter, Eagles – 4 years, $21.81 million ($12.86 million signing bonus)

10. Darnell Wright, Bears – 4 years, $20.97 million ($12.25 million signing bonus)

11. Peter Skoronski, Titans

12. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

13. Will McDonald IV, Jets

14. Broderick Jones, Steelers

15. Lukas Van Ness, Packers

16. Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders

17. Christian Gonzalez, Patriots

18. Jack Campbell, Lions

19. Calijah Kancey, Buccaneers

20. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks – 4 years, $14.417 million ($7.485 million signing bonus)

21. Quentin Johnston, Chargers – 4 years, $14.188 million ($7.319 million signing bonus)

22. Zay Flowers, Ravens

23. Jordan Addison, Vikings

24. Deonte Banks, Giants

25. Dalton Kincaid, Bills – 4 years, $13.25 million ($6.77 million signing bonus)

26. Mazi Smith, Cowboys – 4 years, $13.274 million ($6.654 million signing bonus)

27. Anton Harrison, Jaguars

28. Myles Murphy, Bengals – 4 years, $12.6 million ($6.1 million signing bonus)

29. Bryan Bresee, Saints

30. Nolan Smith, Eagles

31. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs

- Advertisement -

The above tracker options every first-round pick out, appearing their group and the phrases of their respective contracts. Every first-rounder’s deal is solely assured, and the contracts are extra structured than up to now due to the brand new CBA. While negotiations are nonetheless ongoing for many selections, it’s spectacular to see how temporarily the 5 first-rounders have been ready to sign on as professional soccer gamers.



