Killeen, Texas | 16-year-old murder victim identified in shooting

The Killeen Police Department in Texas launched a commentary figuring out the victim of the hot Killeen shooting as 16-year-old Eugene Sonny Brownlow. The shooting took place on Monday, May eighth at round 10:03 a.m. in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road. The police won a notification of photographs fired whilst en path to the site, they usually came upon a victim with bullet wounds already on Becker Drive.

Upon arrival on the scene, the police discovered shell casings in the parking zone of the Star Mart comfort retailer. At roughly 10:07 a.m., extra officials had been dispatched to the 1600 block of Becker Drive, the place they discovered 3 male sufferers who had suffered gunshot wounds. One of the sufferers used to be airlifted to Baylor Scott & White, any other used to be taken to Seton Medical Center, and Brownlow used to be delivered to Darnall Army Medical Center. Tragically, Brownlow succumbed to his accidents round 12:40 p.m. The two different sufferers are indexed in strong situation, consistent with the Killeen Police Department.

If you’ve got any information referring to this incident, please touch Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or post a tip on-line by way of visiting the Crime Stoppers site at https://bellcountycrimestoppers.com/.