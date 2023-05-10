Tucker Carlson Says He Will Start New Show on Twitter

The former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, mentioning, “We’re back,” stated on Tuesday that he used to be beginning a brand new display on Twitter, an indication that negotiations to succeed in an amicable separation with the community, the place he’s nonetheless beneath contract, had damaged down.

Mr. Carlson introduced no main points of when his new program would start or what sort of content material it might have. The many unanswered questions highlighted the uncertainties surrounding his long run — a profession by which he could be disadvantaged of a prime-time platform on Fox News.

- Advertisement -

Among the probabilities: Fox may just in the end block any try via the host to go back to a outstanding position in conservative media.

A consultant for the Fox Corporation, which has been engaged in negotiations over the main points of Mr. Carlson’s go out from the community since he used to be taken off the air closing month, had no remark.