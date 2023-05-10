Tunisia: 3 killed, 10 injured in attack near synagogue

The Tunisian Interior Ministry says a naval guard shot and killed a colleague and two civilians near a synagogue at the Tunisian island of Djerba all over an annual Jewish pilgrimage

TUNIS, Tunisia — A Tunisian naval guard shot and killed a colleague and two civilians Tuesday near a synagogue at the island of Djerba all over an annual Jewish pilgrimage, the Tunisian Interior Ministry stated.

The attacker was once killed by means of safety guards looking for to forestall him from coming into the temple, the ministry stated in a observation. Ten other folks have been injured in the attack near the two,500-year-old Ghriba synagogue.

The assailant, a guard affiliated with the National Guard naval heart in town of Aghir on Djerba, first killed a colleague along with his carrier weapon after which seized ammunition and sought to achieve the Ghriba synagogue, the ministry stated.

When he reached the world, he opened hearth on safety devices stationed on the temple. The synagogue was once locked down and the ones within have been saved safe whilst government examine the motives for the attack, the ministry stated.

It took place all over an annual pilgrimage that draws 1000’s of tourists from world wide to one among Africa’s oldest synagogues.

A truck bombing killed some 20 other folks in 2002 on the front to the temple all over the once a year Jewish pilgrimage on Djerba. Al-Qaida claimed duty for that attack.

Djerba is house to Tunisia’s major Jewish neighborhood.