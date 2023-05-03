Kemp signs bill to allow Georgia hospitals to form police departments | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure to allow Peach State hospitals to form campus police departments.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of House Bill 383, the Safer Hospitals Act, a measure that enhances criminal penalties for anyone who assaults a healthcare worker on a hospital campus, similar to the protections afforded to paramedics, transit drivers and law enforcement personnel.

“The Safer Hospitals Act protects the medical facilities and professionals that our communities depend on,” state Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, said in an announcement. “We’ve seen a dramatic spike in violent attacks in health care settings, particularly since the pandemic. This has led to injuries and to many nurses leaving the profession, worsening the shortages we already face.”

Once the new law takes effect on July 1, anyone convicted of aggravated assault or battery against a healthcare worker or an emergency health worker on a hospital campus faces three to 20 years in prison. Additionally, hospital guards would have arrest powers, and certified security personnel could carry a firearm on campus.

“This reform will create police forces that are trained and equipped to handle situations likely to arise in a hospital, such as knowing how to de-escalate in a situation involving someone experiencing a mental health crisis,” Reeves said. “This will bring better outcomes for all involved.”

An Atlanta-area hospital initially requested the legislation, which Reeves previously told The Center Square requires no tax dollars. Lawmakers expanded the protections to include hospitals statewide after hearing from systems outside metro Atlanta.