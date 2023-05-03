Swarm of bees on plane wing delays flight at IAH

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, a swarm of bees on a Delta Airlines plane’s wing led to a extend in its flight at Bush Intercontinental Airport. KPRC 2 shared footage on Facebook that confirmed bees overlaying the plane’s wing.

Bees on a plane wing

(Robert Earl Glenn II)



Robert Earl Glenn II, who took the footage, shared the enjoy on Facebook pronouncing, “At least it’s not snakes on a plane, just bees near a wing.”

Delta Airlines showed the incident and mentioned that the swarm of bees led to a extend of about 3 hours for Delta Flight 1682 from IAH to Atlanta.“Bee-lieve it or not, Delta Flight 1682 from Houston-Bush to Atlanta took a delay this afternoon after a friendly group of bees evidently wanted to talk shop with the winglet of our airplanes, no doubt to share the latest about flying conditions at the airport,“ the airline’s commentary learn.

Delta Airlines mentioned that the extend was once led to out of fear for the wellbeing of the bees and to make certain that no surfaces of the plane had been infected. After earlier makes an attempt to take away the bees did not paintings, a pushback of the plane the use of floor apparatus with out consumers on board safely shook the bees free. The Flight has since departed and is anticipated to land in Atlanta round 7:00 pm EST.

Delta Airlines mentioned that this type of swarming is uncommon however now not unheard of, and that it may well happen on just about any outside construction in climates or environments the place bees are present in nature.

