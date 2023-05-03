Stroke survivors reunite with medical staff, share survival stories at Memorial Regional Hospital – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A heartwarming reunion happened at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida as a gaggle of stroke survivors reunited with their lifesavers. The match, hung on Wednesday, gave the sufferers an opportunity to sit down down with docs and different medical staff and share their stories of survival and restoration.

One of the survivors, Adrian Bias, expressed gratitude for the care he gained, mentioning “I got the right care at the right time. I don’t think it was my time.” This sentiment used to be echoed through Dr. Brijesh Mehta, a neuro-interventional specialist with Memorial Healthcare System, who emphasised the significance of well timed remedy for stroke sufferers, mentioning “Time is brain. Millions of neurons are at irreversible damage every minute that passes when a stroke goes untreated.”

The match used to be in particular important because it happened throughout May, Stroke Awareness Month. It serves as a reminder of the significance of spotting the indicators and signs of a stroke and in search of medical assist in an instant.

As the development drew to an in depth, the survivors left with a renewed appreciation for the healthcare execs who stored their lives and a way of hope for the long run.

