Keenan Anderson death: Teacher died from effects of cocaine use, cardiomyopathy after LAPD Taser incident, coroner says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A trainer who died after he was once hit by way of a Taser a couple of instances all through a fight with Los Angeles law enforcement officials previous this yr died because of this of “cardiomyopathy and cocaine use,” in line with an post-mortem record launched Friday.

The record performed by way of the L.A. County Medical Examiner said 31-year-old Keenan Anderson died because of this of “effects of cardiomyopathy and cocaine use” and that his dying was once “determined hours after restraint and conducted energy device use.”

Anderson’s dying was once one of 3 following encounters with LAPD officials for the reason that get started of the New Year, sparking common condemnation.

Anderson were a trainer for greater than 8 years and were educating at a constitution college in Washington, D.C. on the time. Anderson was once within the L.A. space visiting kin all through the vacations.

In January, police stated Anderson was once arrested for prison hit-and-run after inflicting a site visitors coincidence then seeking to get into someone else’s automotive.

Body worn digicam video confirmed Anderson operating thru site visitors after the coincidence.

He was once observed appearing erratic with an LAPD officer and was once hit by way of a Taser a couple of instances as officials attempted to restrain him as he ran thru site visitors.

His circle of relatives claimed officials used over the top pressure and argued the Taser and pressure killed him.

Anderson died at a medical institution, hours after the interplay with police.

Following his dying, Anderson’s circle of relatives introduced a $50 million damages declare in opposition to town of L.A.

During the announcement in January, Patrisse Cullors, a cousin of Anderson and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, pledged to “fight like hell” for Anderson to obtain justice as a result of “you deserve justice.”

“Keenan, you deserve compassion. Keenan, you deserve to be in your classroom, supporting your students. Keenan, you deserve to have your wedding day. Keenan, you deserve to be raising your son,” Cullors stated on the time.

Meanwhile, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass issued the next commentary:

“Keenan Anderson was once a father, a son, a brother, a cousin, and an educator of younger other folks. He was once liked and he’s neglected. My ideas are along with his family and friends as I do know the discharge of this record will purpose them and lots of Angelenos nice ache as they nonetheless mourn this loss.

“I stay dedicated to increasing the general public protection machine to incorporate well being pros and to making sure LAPD officials obtain the most productive imaginable coaching to lend a hand other folks in disaster.

“The coroner raises questions that still must be answered and I await the result of the investigation already underway. I know that in this time of pain it sometimes feels like there is no hope, but we must turn the pain into concrete, substantive change – and we will.”

City News Service contributed to this record.