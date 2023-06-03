Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance, will likely be extradited to US on Saturday: Sources

Joran van der Sloot, the top suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American youngster Natalee Holloway, will likely be extradited to the United States on Saturday, assets showed to ABC News.

He’ll first be transferred at the hours of darkness from the Callapalca jail to Lima, Peru, assets mentioned. The Dutch citizen has been serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the 2010 homicide of 21-year-old school pupil Stephany Flores.

In this June 4, 2010, record picture, Joran van der Sloot is escorted through police after being passed over through Chilean government on the border between each nations in Tacna, 1,250 kilometers south of Lima, Peru. - Advertisement - Sebastian Silva/AFP by means of Getty Images, FILE

In the U.S., van der Sloot faces extortion and twine fraud fees stemming from an accusation that he attempted to make the most of his connection to the Holloway case.

Holloway, 18, went lacking in May 2005 whilst on a highschool commencement shuttle in Aruba. She used to be remaining noticed using off with a bunch of younger males, together with van der Sloot, then 17.

- Advertisement -

Natalee Holloway, an 18-year-old from Alabama, was in Aruba celebrating her high school graduation when she disappeared. Courtesy of Beth Holloway

Van der Sloot, who was detained as a suspect in the teen’s disappearance and then later released, was indicted by an Alabama federal grand jury in 2010 for allegedly trying to extort Holloway’s family.

- Advertisement -

Federal prosecutors alleged that in March 2010 van der Sloot contacted Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, through her lawyer and claimed he would reveal the location of the teen’s body in exchange for $250,000, with $25,000 paid upfront. During a recorded sting operation, Beth Holloway’s attorney, John Q. Kelly, met with van der Sloot at an Aruba hotel, giving him $10,000 in cash as Beth Holloway wired $15,000 to van der Sloot’s bank account, according to prosecutors.

Dutch national Joran Van der Sloot arrives for a hearing at the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, Jan. 11, 2012. AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Then, van der Sloot allegedly changed his story about the night he had been with Natalee Holloway, prosecutors said. Van der Sloot claimed he had picked her up but that she had demanded to be put down, so he threw her to the ground. He said her head hit a rock and she was killed instantly by the impact, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said van der Sloot then took Kelly to a house and claimed that his father, who had since died, buried Natalee Holloway’s body in the building’s foundation.

Kelly later emailed van der Sloot, saying the information he had provided was “nugatory,” in accordance to prosecutors. Within days, van der Sloot left Aruba for Peru.