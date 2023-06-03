Come summer and also you get started sweating like loopy. Regardless of ways a lot effort you place into a good looking glance, you find yourself having a look like a large number on the finish of the day on account of the sweat. It could make your scalp glance greasy and your hair oily. While it must now not make you are feeling aware, in case you are, agonize now not as a result of we’re speaking fast and simple tactics to manage greasy hair all through summer these days!

Health Shots reached out to dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor to know what leads to greasy hair and what you’ll do about it.

What reasons greasy hair in summer?

Yes, the summer season in India isn’t precisely your best possible pal. The sizzling solar and prime temperatures ruin your hair, pores and skin and make it tricky to put on your favorite garments. And greasy hair is without doubt one of the maximum commonplace issues folks face in summer. Dr Kapoor says that hair turns into oily all through summer owing to the oil secreted by way of the scalp or due to over the top use of oily hair merchandise. Excess oil manufacturing in the scalp makes it sticky and greasy. It clogs the pores and hampers new hair construction due to particles, dandruff, and product build-up.

Tips to manage greasy hair in summer

If you might be fearful about greasy hair in summer, concern now not! Here are some essential guidelines and tips instructed by way of the dermatologist that would possibly assist you to:

1. Clean the hairbrush from time to time

Did you understand that useless pores and skin and dust get gathered in the hairbrush over the years? Not simplest that, it remains for extraordinarily lengthy until you blank it. Not cleansing your hairbrush isn’t an possibility, however a must-to-do factor in summer. The filth debris for your hairbrush can get transferred to the washed hair by the use of the comb, making it glance grimy and spoiled. So, make sure to are cleansing your hairbrush, says the professional.

2. Use dry shampoo

Another fast repair for greasy hair is the usage of dry shampoo. If your scalp has a tendency to get oily regularly, you’ll use it to make it glance full of life once more. When the scalp turns into oily then the roots may also get oily and your hair will glance greasy, flat and sticky. It is advisable to dry shampoo the oily roots to save you the oil from spreading to all the hair, she provides. However, don’t overuse dry shampoo because it incorporates chemical compounds that may be destructive to the hair and scalp.

3. Tomato hair masks

A learn about revealed in the Journal of Cosmetic Science discovered that Lycopersicon esculentum extract in tomatoes is just right for hair expansion and hair loss. Studies have additionally discovered that the acidic nature of tomatoes is helping stability the pH ranges of the scalp. Here’s a handy guide a rough recipe for creating a tomato hair masks advisable by way of the professional. Take one ripe tomato and blend it with one tablespoon of fuller’s earth (multani mitti). Now, practice the masks to your hair gently. Leave it for 20 mins sooner than washing it off with chilly water.

4. Shampoo and situation the hair correctly

As easy as it will sound, numerous folks don’t practice shampoo and conditioner correctly on their roots and scalp. You must chorus from the usage of nails or developing any friction at the strands. You must additionally keep away from competitive scrubbing as it might probably purpose scalp inflammation, which will lead to extra oil manufacturing, which may make your hair glance oily and greasy. So, wash your hair correctly the usage of the fitting method.

Note: While those are easy but efficient guidelines to take on greasy hair in summer, it will be important to test along with your physician sooner than you take a look at the rest.