Karim Benzema confirms chances of facing Barcelona after injury in Liverpool win

Karim Benzema has reassured Real Madrid lovers that he’ll be are compatible to stand Barcelona on Sunday regardless of being pressured off injured in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.
The veteran striker scored the one function of the sport with a little bit over ten mins last however used to be noticed limping all the way through his birthday party following a collision with Virgil van Dijk in the build-up to the function.
Benzema used to be substituted only some mins later, sparking fears that he will have suffered but every other injury – he has already picked up 8 separate problems this season and ignored the weekend’s victory over Espanyol with an ankle downside.
Fortunately, he does now not appear to be fearful about this newest knock and is assured he will be able to stand Barcelona.
“It was just a real blow to my shin but that’s all it was, a knock,” he told reporters after the game. “I’ll be fit for Sunday.”
Manager Carlo Ancelotti used to be similarly as calm when requested for an replace on his famous person striker.
“It’s a blow, nothing more. I hope there are no problems,” the boss stated.
Benzema’s availability in opposition to Barcelona could be an enormous spice up to Real as they get ready for what’s going to most likely be their remaining likelihood to catch their Clasico competitors on the most sensible of the La Liga standings.
Barcelona are 9 issues forward in first position and boast a awesome function distinction, so anything else not up to a victory would all however undoubtedly finish Real’s already-slim hopes of successful the identify this season.
