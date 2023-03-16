Andrew Bogut blasts Tracey Holmes over transgender Women’s NBL1 South basketball player

Former NBA superstar Andrew Bogut has slammed journalist Tracey Holmes after she took him to process over his feedback on the potential for a transgender girl competing in an Australian girls’s basketball league.

Bogut took to social media this week to specific his disgust over news that Basketball Victoria may just approve an software for the transgender athlete to compete within the NBL1 South girls’s league this season.

‘Word is NBL1 South Women may have a organic Male taking part in this upcoming season. Are you pleased with sacrificing the sanctity of Female Sport within the identify of ‘inclusion’?,’ he wrote.

‘#GirlDads the place are you? The hashtag is fashionable till motion is wanted.’

It temporarily ignited a hurricane of controversy, with many sports activities stars and fanatics labelling him ‘transphobic’.

ABC journalist Tracey Holmes, who was once just lately awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award on the Australian Sports Commission Media Awards, took to Twitter on Wednesday to remark at the transgender factor

Bogut, who is a component proprietor of the gang that owns the Sydney Flames, was once fast to go back fireplace

ABC journalist Tracey Holmes, who was once awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award on the Australian Sports Commission Media Awards on Wednesday, criticised Bogut in a sarcastic Twitter message insinuating he simplest takes an passion in feminine athletes when it fits his preconceived schedule.

‘I had no thought Andrew Bogut had this sort of sturdy passion in girls’s game,’ she wrote.

Bogut was once fast to go back fireplace.

‘At least you admit you don’t have any thought @TraceyLeeHolmes………That’s why you’re a primary keep in mainstream media.

‘If you probably did a little research you possibly can be told that I’m a part of the implausible possession crew that owns the @TheSydneyFlames, along side the @SydneyKings,’ he wrote.

Bogut’s fans had been fast to recognize the previous NBA championship winner’s retort.

‘You’re a legend @andrewbogut maintaining it actual on this loopy global,’ spoke back one twitter person

‘If simplest Tracey did some journalisming,’ mentioned any other.

Bogut’s fans had been fast to recognize the previous NBA championship winner’s twitter slam-dunk

‘Ohhh Tracy you may have simply been smashed over the fence for six…. Now off you move ta ta,’ commented a 3rd.

But Holmes, an immensely common determine in girls’s game, had a variety of supporters of her personal who had been appalled with the outspoken basketballer’s feedback.

‘So you are a wealthy bigot, ‘I Own’ what a hero’, one wrote, with any other commenting: ‘Andrew doesn’t give a s**t about girls’s sports activities. He’s simply fearful of transpeople. Been tweeting anti trans s**t for years’.

It isn’t the primary time Bogut has had a subject matter with Holmes.

In 2018, Bogut blasted the ABC and Holmes for his or her reporting of the Australia-Philippines World Cup qualifier that ended up in a wild brawl, accusing them of printing ‘blatant lies’.

Bogut’s feedback over the transgender factor have ignited a hurricane of controversy, with best feminine basketballers like Chloe Bibby, Saraid Taylor, Anneli Maley and Marena Whittle incensed at Bogut talking for them once they fortify having a feminine transgender player compete within the league.

Opals nice Michelle Timms threw her fortify in the back of the gamers, pronouncing she’d have ‘no downside in any respect with it’ earlier than NBL nice Andrew Gaze additionally voiced his approval of the speculation.

Bogut has additionally gained numerous fortify for his fresh feedback from high-profile, arguable Aussie athletes.

Ex-NRL superstar Josh Dugan commented ‘Well mentioned’ on Bogut’s video, whilst tennis’ Nick Kyrgios indicated his fortify of the NBA champion’s spat with Maley at the matter with a crying guffawing face emoji.

‘Bra Boy’ Koby Abberton was once any other to publicly get in the back of Bogut’s ideas.

The NBL1 South season kicks off on April 1.