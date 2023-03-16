Ex-Wells Fargo exec pleads guilty for fraudulent account scandal

The government accused of overseeing a ruse that created hundreds of thousands of bogus buyer accounts has agreed to plead guilty.

LOS ANGELES — A former Wells Fargo Bank government accused of overseeing a ruse that created hundreds of thousands of bogus buyer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to felony fees more likely to ship her jail for her function within the scandal.

The settlement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court docket calls for the previous Wells Fargo government, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month jail sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive gross sales practices that culminated within the financial institution paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, additionally agreed to pay a $17 million nice in a separate civil agreement with the federal government that still bans her from operating once more within the banking business.

Prosecutors are soliciting for an April 7 court docket listening to to check the plea settlement.

Tolstedt was once the longtime head of the Wells Fargo’s department accountable for its sprawling community of retail branches, ahead of leaving in 2016 simply ahead of proof of the financial institution’s abusive gross sales techniques surfaced. After up to now denying any wrongdoing, Tolstedt turns into the primary Wells Fargo government to be held criminally culpable for a scandal that resulted within the firing of five,300 workers for falsifying financial institution data and different ethics violations.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo had up to now admitted that its bold gross sales targets had fostered a culture that prodded its department workers to open hundreds of thousands of unauthorized and fraudulent accounts from 2002 to 2016. The U.S. Justice Department alleged Tolstedt — now a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona — knew in regards to the abuses courting again to 2004 and therefore attempted to hide up the misconduct in a memo ready for regulators having a look into the practices in 2015.