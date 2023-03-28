Kane Williamson’s surprise gift to his 99-year-old fan earns him widespread admiration on the internet

New Zealand cricket superstar Kane Williamson is well known for his generosity and sportsmanship. His lovers see him now not most effective as a talented cricketer but in addition as a task fashion for his honesty and humility. Williamson as soon as once more gave a glimpse of his kind-hearted perspective as he shocked his 99-year-old fan Muru on latter’s birthday.

The Black Caps cricket icon additionally talented a signed bat to his particular fan on behalf of all the New Zealand gamers who participated in the 2017 Test sequence towards West Indies. Williamson spent some high quality time with Muru and his daughter, Nalayani, who published that her father began loving the New Zealand skipper after he donated his fit price to terrorist sufferers in Pakistan in 2014.

During their interplay, Muru expressed his admiration for Williamson’s personality, declaring that he represents a regular Kiwi who doesn’t simply play the recreation for profitable but in addition for the love of the game.

“He’s not only a cricketer, a man of character. He typically represents a real typical Kiwi. You (Williamson) have given cricket a new character. Not playing the game for winning,” Muru mentioned whilst talking to The NZ Project.

When the circle of relatives of 99-year-old cricket superfan Muru reached out to NZ Cricket, they have been hoping for a cheeky birthday autograph. But the @BLACKCAPS were given him one thing even higher. Tony Lyall was once there for the expose! pic.twitter.com/fEAoAxvkxk — The Project NZ (@TheProject_NZ) March 24, 2023

Notably, Williamson has joined the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad in Ahmedabad forward of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Titans, who’re the protecting champions, will start their marketing campaign towards 4-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening stumble upon at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31.

For the unversed, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat have retained their core gamers, together with Shubman Gill, David Miller, and Rashid Khan, amongst others.

GT Squad for IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Kane Williamson.