Canada comfortably shut out Curacao with a 2-0 victory in the CONCACAF Nations League

The Canadian males’s nationwide workforce secured the 2-0 victory over Curacao as targets by way of Jonathan David and Cyle Larin secured John Herdman’s aspect all 3 issues.
In their first aggressive fit since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Canada were given a very easy win. The scoring were given began in the twenty third minute with a Jonathan David purpose supplied by way of right-back Richie Larryea.
Curacao did not react smartly, getting pissed off temporarily till defender Jurien Gaari were given despatched off with a 2nd yellow simply 38 mins into the fit. After that, the Canadians by no means appeared again, dominating ownership and photographs not off course, culminating with a Cyle Larin strike in the forty third minute appropriate ahead of halftime to make it 2-0.
Giving feedback after the fit, head trainer John Herdman idea his squad did the activity smartly and applauded his workforce’s effort.
“A really professional performance from the lads. Coming here is not easy. It was a very motivated Curaçao team. I thought the players controlled their emotions well. I thought strategically, they did well today and defensively were tight, and then [we showed] our quality in the moments we needed to.”
The Canada manager also hailed the budding partnership between David and Larin playing up top as a strike duo.
“They’re in great form. They’ve been training all week, they’ve partnered well, you can see they’re starting to read off each other playing in a front two. [If you give] them half a chance they’ll take it,” he said.
Now, the team must turn their attention to Monday’s match against Honduras to close out the March window.
“I just hope that they come with the spirit to open up [systematically] and can make a game of it. The fans, they’ll enjoy our match against Honduras. [It’s] always competitive and always physical. And it’ll come down to our quality. If we’re able to show what we did tonight [against Curacao] in the big moments we capitalize, we can win that match, but they have quality.”
Canada gets the probability to clinch their workforce and advance to the CONCACAF Nations League finals as they play Honduras on March twenty eighth at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.