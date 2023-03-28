Sen. Rand Paul staffer stabbed multiple times in DC, suspect arrested

A staffer for Sen. Rand Paul was once stabbed and critically injured in Washington, D.C., on Saturday and a suspect has since been arrested, in line with police and Paul’s place of business.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” Paul, R-Ky,. stated in a observation to ABC News on Monday. “I ask you to join [wife] Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions.”

Paul’s place of business has no longer publicly known the staffer.

- Advertisement -

According to a police document got by way of ABC News, officials first replied Saturday round 5:15 p.m. to a choice a couple of stabbing at the 1300 block of H Street Northeast in the district.

The sufferer was once handled at the scene for “stab wounds” and was once noticed by way of a witness “bleeding from the head,” the document states.

According to considered one of two witnesses cited in the document, the suspect had “popped out of the corner” and stabbed the Paul staffer multiple times as he and the witness had been strolling. The sufferer “was able to grab [the suspect’s] arms” and the witness with him tackled the suspect, “leading to a struggle between the parties,” the document states. Then, the sufferer and the witness ran because the suspect fled.

- Advertisement - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) arrives all the way through a Senate Foreign Relations Committee listening to on comparing U.S.-China coverage, on the Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 9, 2023. Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA by the use of AP, FILE

The first witness shouted to any other about what was once going down and that particular person referred to as the government whilst they aided the sufferer, in line with the document.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, D.C. police stated that 42-year-old Glynn Neal, a D.C. resident, was once arrested in a while Saturday and have been charged with attack with intent to kill, wielding a knife, in reference to the assault. Court filings state that he has instructed officials he heard a voice was once going to get him earlier than the assault happened.

Paul’s staffer was once hospitalized “for treatment of life-threatening injuries,” police stated, however additional information about his situation was once no longer to be had.

“We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery,” Paul stated in his observation.

Neal gave the impression in courtroom on Monday and stays held with out bond.

A public defender representing him didn’t straight away reply to a request for remark.