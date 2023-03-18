KAMR Local 4 News in Amarillo celebrates 70 years on air

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 18, 2023, KAMR Local 4 News in Amarillo will have fun its seventieth 12 months of broadcasting to the High Plains. After being the primary tv station to signal on in the Amarillo marketplace, then as KGNC-TV, KAMR Local 4 News has persevered to deliver audiences updates on the most recent happenings across the area, the country, and the arena.

Over 70 years on the air, KAMR Local 4 News has shifted arms from the Plains Radio Broadcasting Company, Stauffer Communications, Cannan Communications, (*70*) Broadcasting, Mission Broadcasting, and Nexstar Media Group. In that point the channel has aired cherished comedy staples from “Cheers,” “Seinfeld,” and “Friends” to “Parks and Recreation,” and exciting options on “Dateline” in addition to high-energy sports activities protection.

However, KAMR Local 4 News favors simply that: Local news. On broadcast and on MyHighPlains.com, the news workforce has been devoted to giving the most recent protection of climate, native news, well being, and politics along group occasions and leisure.