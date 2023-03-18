Florida man sentenced, role in Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 4 years and 7 months in federal jail for 3 prison fees associated with the rise up and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mitchell Todd Gardner II, 34, of Seffner, Florida, used to be sentenced Thursday in federal courtroom in the District of Columbia, in line with courtroom information. He pleaded guilty remaining 12 months to civil dysfunction, obstruction of an legitimate continuing, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officials with a deadly weapon.

Gardner used to be arrested in Tampa in June 2021.

According to courtroom paperwork, Gardner joined with others in objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol in an try to forestall Congress from certifying election effects for Biden over the Trump, a Republican, government have stated. Five folks died in the violence.

Courts: 'Where did it get us?" Victim's brother asks after sentencing



According to the legal criticism, Gardner used to be a part of a mob simply out of doors the decrease west terrace tunnel of Congress and used a pepper spray instrument in opposition to officials inside the tunnel space. The contents hit one officer at once in the face protect and splattered onto two different officials, officers stated.

Gardner additionally steered different rioters to make use of a ladder to damage right into a window, prosecutors stated. When the ladder used to be no longer used, Gardner stood on a window ledge out of doors of a Senate terrace room and broken the window with the pepper spray instrument.

While throughout the Capitol, Gardner waved to different rioters to come back nearer or into the construction, officers stated. He additionally passed any other rioter what gave the impression to be a desk or table leg, and that object used to be used to attack cops, prosecutors stated.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, greater than 999 folks had been arrested in just about all 50 states for alleged crimes associated with the Capitol breach, officers stated. More than 320 folks had been charged with assaulting or impeding legislation enforcement.