Juul to pay $462 million settlement for ‘central role in the youth vaping epidemic,’ AGs say

Several lawyers common introduced a brand new $462 million settlement from e-cigarette producer JUUL Labs on Wednesday.

The settlement is the greatest multi state settlement which contains the maximum “stringent restrictions on the company’s marketing and sales to protect and to prevent minors from vaping,” New York Attorney General Letitia James stated all the way through a press convention.

James added “JUUL’s lies lead to a nationwide public health crisis and put addictive products in the hands of minors who thought they were doing something harmless,” James stated at the press convention along lawyers common for Washington, D.C., California, Illinois and Massachusetts. Two different states also are recipients of the budget from the settlement.

“There is no doubt that JUUL played a central role in the youth vaping epidemic. Today, Juul is paying for the widespread harm it caused and will undergo severe restrictions on its marketing and sales practice,” James persisted.

JUUL’s determination to goal underaged scholars used to be common, the lawyers common stated on Wednesday. In New York, James alleged that the e-cigarette corporate focused center and highschool scholars in New York the usage of “colorful ads featuring young models and flashing parties in New York City and the Hamptons, all while downplaying the harmful effects of vaping.” D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb claimed JUUL’s “online verification systems were riddled with flaws and loopholes that allow kids of any age to purchase the products it knew but did not care,” and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Cambell stated JUUL’s “targeting of young people rolled back decades of progress in combating underage tobacco and nicotine use and has led to a nationwide public health crisis for young people all across this country.”

In D.C., JUUL’s $15.2 million settlement is the greatest litigated settlement negotiated below the Consumer Protection Procedures Act, in accordance to Schwalb. At least part of the settlement from Juul, which “marketed nicotine products to District youth and misled District consumers about the product’s highly-addictive qualities,” will probably be aimed toward mitigating public well being damages that JUUL led to, the lawyer common says. Under the settlement, “JUUL must abide by strict advertising restrictions that prevent it from engaging in harmful marketing practices in the future.”

Many of the budget bought in the settlement will probably be aimed toward training to reduce the impact of JUUL’s vaping in the subsequent technology. James advised ABC News that her state’s $112 million will probably be used to “help government agencies and educational organizations to prevent young vaping to support community and school based anti vaping programs to help individuals quit vaping to help localities and counties enforce vaping laws and regulations and monitor and research efforts to read to reduce vaping.”